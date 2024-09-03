Pakistani pilot cleaning airplane's window goes viral, video garners mixed reactions

While the inspection and cleaning of an aircraft is done before it is all set to fly, a Serene Air pilot was seen cleaning the windscreen of a plane in Pakistan. The video of the pilot cleaning the window was shared on X and took over social media in no time. While a few people pointed out that it is a common practice among pilots, others took the route of hilarity while reacting to the video. The pilot leaned out of the cockpit to clean the window. (X)

The video opens to show the pilot leaning out of the plane window and cleaning it from the outside. Once he is done, he gets back inside the craft. The video was recorded by a few passengers who were waiting for their flight. The passengers who recorded the clip were also heard making fun of the pilot for cleaning the window. At one point, a man in the clip also said, "Bechara pilot kapda maar raha hai. Meri gaadi pe bhi kapda maar de, iski meharbani ho (Poor pilot is cleaning the window. He can also clean my car, God will bless him)." (Also Read: Pilot admits to delaying flight over an hour to get food for his crew. Watch viral video)

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on September 2. Since being posted, it has gained close to nine lakh views. The share also has more than 6,700 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Many people took to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions. (Also Read: Pilot enters Jaipur airport on luggage cart amid flooding, video goes viral. Watch)

Here's what people had to say about it:

An individual wrote, "Quite common. If pilots wish to do it, its OK. They can always ask help but some one wishes to do it should be fine."

Another X user, Vinay Patel, commented, "Hilarious. This could happen only in Pakistan."

"What the hell is this? Seriously?!" added X user Divya.

A fourth added, "It's very common, and it's not derogatory to clean the glass of your vehicle. We all do it."