Pakistani singer Ali Sethi and American rapper Raja Kumari sing Pasoori at Coachella 2023

Pakistani singer Ali Sethi and American rapper Raja Kumari recently wowed people with their performance on Pasoori at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023. A video of their performance was shared on the official YouTube channel of Coachella. Since being posted, the clip has created a chatter. The image is taken from the video that shows Ali Sethi and Raja Kumari singing Pasoori at Coachella 2023.(YouTube/@ Coachella)

“Ali Sethi - Pasoori - ft. Raja Kumari - Live at Coachella 2023,” reads the title of the video. The clip opens to show the singer and the rapper on the stage singing the hit track that has gained worldwide fame.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the video has accumulated over 16,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received several comments from people.

Here’s how YouTube users reacted:

“Wow, Ali slayed,” posted a YouTube user. “Raja Kumari's surprising entry. Didn’t expect her,” expressed another. “So good,” commented a third. “Love from Punjab (India),” wrote a fourth.

A few, however, were unhappy with the rapper’s performance. Just like this YouTube user who wrote, “Raja Kumari ruined it.”