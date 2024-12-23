Pakistani woman Seema Haider reveals pregnancy with Sachin Meena’s child, flaunts baby bump in viral video

Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman who entered India via Nepal with her four children, is making headlines again. Haider, who fell in love with Greater Noida resident Sachin Meena through the online game PUBG Mobile, is expecting her fifth child—her first with Sachin. Seema Haider revealed pregnancy with Sachin Meena's child in a viral video. (YouTube/seemasachin10)

(Also read: Interview of Seema Haider, Sachin Meena’s neighbour sparks laughter)

In a video that has gone viral, Haider is seen flaunting her baby bump. The video begins with Haider expressing feelings of nausea and dizziness. As it unfolds, she takes a pregnancy test, which confirms her pregnancy. The moment sees her calling Sachin into the room and asking him to open his palm for a surprise. Upon seeing the positive test result, Sachin’s joy knows no bounds. He hugs Haider tightly, holding the test kit close to his chest.

Watch the clip here:

The couple, now seven months into their journey towards parenthood, appears overjoyed. Haider, who converted to Hinduism and married Sachin at Nepal’s Pashupatinath temple, has been living in Greater Noida with Sachin and her four children from her first marriage.

Haider’s journey: From Pakistan to Greater Noida

Seema’s transition into her new life has been eventful. Her eight-year-old son, originally named Farhan Ali, is now called Raj, while her daughters Farva, 6, Fariha Batool, 4, and Farha have been renamed Priyanka, Munni, and Pari. Her first husband, Ghulam Haider, remains in Pakistan.

(Also read: 'Lappu sa Sachin' gets a musical twist by Yashraj Mukhate. Watch)

The family’s journey has captivated social media, and this latest development has only added to the intrigue surrounding their story.

Social media reacts to viral video

The video shared on the couple’s official channel has amassed over 274,000 views, sparking a wave of reactions from netizens. One user expressed admiration, writing, “Such a beautiful moment; wishing them all the happiness.” Another commented, “Love knows no boundaries. This is heartwarming!”

A different perspective came from a sceptical viewer, who said, “Is this for real or just for views?” Yet another remarked, “Sachin’s reaction is so genuine, true love indeed.” Some were critical, with one saying, “Publicity stunt? Seems staged to me.” On a lighter note, another user joked, “PUBG brought them together; maybe their baby will be named Chicken Dinner!”