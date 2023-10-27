Pakoda seller dips his hand in hot oil to stir food, netizens call it 'dangerous'

A video going viral on social media has shocked people as it shows a man dipping his hands in hot oil to make bhajiya. Yes, you read that right. Since the video was shared, it has caught the attention of many. Snapshot of the pakoda seller dipping his hand in hot oil.

This video was shared on Instagram by Surti Mayurkumar Vasantlal. In the caption of the post, he wrote, “India’s Got Talent- Bhajiyawala Of Surat. A fireproof man selling Dabholi famous Kumbhaniya Bhajiya with a unique way of making- fireproof hand to stir on heated oil.” (Also Read: Man pranks friend with Jolochip challenge. Here's what happened next)

The clip opens to show a man making bhajiya. He first prepares the batter for the dish and then starts dipping the batter into oil to fry it. As he does that, he also dips his hand into the hot oil and stirs the bhajiya.

Watch the video of the man putting his hand in hot oil here:

This post was shared a while ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has gone viral with over 65,000 likes. Many shared their reactions in the comments section of the post.

Check out what people are saying about this video here:

An individual wrote, "Iron Man"

A second commented, "This is totally a dangerous act. I don't like this. If someone tries this, then he or she can lose their hand. This is not a good clip for children or for adults."

A third added, "How the hell did he put his hands in hot oil?"

A fourth shared, "What was the need for such an unnecessary talent?"

"First of all, how is that even possible? The rice steam itself gives me boils, but that guy literally stirring pakoda in that hot oil without burns or no burn marks on his hand?" posted another.

A sixth said, "Why is everyone doing this? Just for a viral video this much risk?"

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON