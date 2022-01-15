Home / Trending / Parents capture daughter’s first words on camera. Watch heartwarming video
trending

Parents capture daughter’s first words on camera. Watch heartwarming video

The video shows how the parents reacted to their daughter’s first words.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the parents with their daughter.(Jake_savagee_)
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the parents with their daughter.(Jake_savagee_)
Published on Jan 15, 2022 04:54 PM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

In today’s edition of heartwarming videos that you may end up watching over and over again, here a clip that was recorded by the parents of a toddler. The clip shows the first words of the little one. There is a chance that the clip will make you say aww – and that too repeatedly.

The video is posted on the Twitter handle GoodNewsCorrespondent. “I LOVE YOU! ‘Our daughter spoke for the first time and we got it on camera’,” reads the caption posted along with the video. They also gave the credit to Jake_savagee_.

We won’t give away what the video shows, so take a look:

The video has been posted a few hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 18,00 views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also received various comments from people.

“I’m not sure what’s cuter, this precious child or the expression on her parents faces. Either way, so incredibly sweet,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is the sweetest thing. My babies aren't babies anymore. This is such a sweet age,” posted another. “Amazing and beautiful,” expressed a third. “So precious,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out