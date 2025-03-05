Parents seek 1.08 crore from park where their daughter died, court dismisses plea citing lack of ticket

A young girl tragically fell to her death at a tourist site in eastern China. Her parents filed a compensation claim against the park, but the court ruled against them, stating that the site was not liable as she had not purchased an entry ticket, reported the South China Morning Post. Police discovered a decomposed body at the base of a 50-meter cliff.(Pexel-)

The young woman, identified as Gao, was a third-year university student. She traveled alone to Lushan Mountain in Jiangxi province in July 2021. Ten days after she went missing, police discovered her heavily decomposed body at the base of a 50-meter cliff within the scenic zone, as reported by state broadcaster CCTV.

Initially, her parents reached a settlement with the tourist site, which offered them 40,000 yuan ( ₹4.6 lakh). However, they later took legal action, demanding 950,000 yuan ( ₹1.08 crore) in compensation, alleging that the site had failed to ensure visitor safety.

Also read: Indian-origin comedian Zarna Garga reveals taking weight-loss drugs: ‘It never occurred me to hide this’

Court dismisses plea

In a final ruling issued in February, the Jiangxi court dismissed the couple’s claim, stating that the tourism company was not responsible for Gao’s death. One key factor in the decision was that Gao had not purchased a ticket. According to the ticketing system, visitors were required to provide identification details while booking. Since Gao did not buy an entry pass, the court determined that no service contract had been established between her and the scenic zone. As a result, the park had no legal obligation to guarantee her safety.

The court also noted that the tourist site had taken adequate precautions by displaying warning signs at entrances and near fences. Additionally, it pointed out that the location where Gao fell was outside the regular tour route. The ruling emphasized that as an adult capable of making independent decisions, Gao was responsible for assessing potential risks.

Her parents said they had lost contact with her for a week after she left home for Lushan Mountain, which was several hundred kilometers away. Concerned for her safety, they reported her missing to the police. While Gao had initially told them she was traveling with friends, they later discovered she had gone alone.

The couple also disclosed that their daughter had been diagnosed with depression and had previously considered ending her life. Before her trip, she had argued with them over her desire to leave home after completing university.

Following an investigation, police ruled out foul play and concluded that Gao had fallen to her death.

Also read: Ohio realtor fired after writing 'I hope Trump deports you' on Mexican restaurant receipt

The case sparked debate online, with one social media user commenting, “I side with the court. Otherwise, scenic spots will have endless trouble.” Another person wrote, “We need to show more kindness to people suffering from depression.”