Paris Olympics medals vs. Tokyo: Danish badminton player's comparison video sparks quality debate

The Paris Olympics 2024 ended on August 11. However, the medals presented to the athletes during the sports event are still the talk of the town due to their quality. Now, Danish badminton player Viktor Axelsen pointed out the difference between the qualities of the Tokyo Olympic medal and the Paris Olympic medals. His video has gone viral on social media. Paris Olympics 2024: Viktor Axelsen shared a video of both the medals on Instagram.

The video opens to show both gold medals from the Tokyo Olympics and the Paris Olympics. The video also highlights the drastic difference between the qualities of both the medals. While the gold medal presented at the Tokyo games still had its shine, the one given at the Paris Olympics seemed to have gotten dull. (Also Read: Paris 2024 Olympics: 7 unforgettable moments that captured the world’s attention)

Watch the video here:

This post was shared a day ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained more than 8.1 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Many people also pointed out the difference between the medals in the comments section of the post.

Here's how people reacted to the video:

An individual wrote, "Tokyo gold medal is shining more."

Another Instagram user, Phobe, added, "Why is the Paris one losing it's colour?"

A third commented, "This medal is made by the elite of the Japanese Mint. It can't be compared to the French."

Someone else said, "Tokyo one looks better in quality. Made in Japan."

Earlier, American skateboarder Nyjah Huston also became vocal about the poor condition of his bronze medal. The bronze medallist showed the dull, and rustedmedal and said, "Alright, so these Olympic medals look great when they're brand new, but after they're sit on my skin with some sweat for a little bit and then letting my friends wear it over the weekend, they're apparently not as high they're as you would think."

Later, a spokesperson for Paris Olympics 2024assured the athletes that they would be given replacements for damaged medals.