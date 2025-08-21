'Paseena paratha': Street vendor’s bizarre paratha cooking style shocks internet

A bizarre street food video has caught the attention of social media users after a vendor’s unusual paratha-making style went viral. Netizens shocked after street vendor’s paratha cooking video goes viral on X.(@ByRakeshSimha/X)

In the video, which has been widely shared on X (formerly Twitter), the street vendor is seen sweating heavily while making parathas.

What surprised netizens most was his method of stretching the dough with his arms before putting it on the pan. The unusual style, now known as the making of a “paseena parantha” (sweat paratha), quickly sparked debate about food hygiene.

Rakesh Krishnan Sinha shared the video with the caption, “Paseena Parantha: Just one of the many reasons why you should eat at home.”

Take a look at the video here:

In the video, the vendor appears to pull and stretch the dough high in the air, using his forearms in the process.

Social media reacts:

The video quickly drew strong reactions online. Many netizens expressed shock and concern over the hygiene of the paratha-making process, with some saying they would never eat it.

One of the users, Anuj Beri, commented, “Don't know where the regulation is. Our street food is amongst the tastiest, but once you see the preparation, you can't eat.”

A second user, Ravikant Nishad, commented, "Why does it mostly look like a crime to maintain hygiene for an Indian street vendor?"

Another user, Harshad Bhuwad, with a hint of sarcasm, commented, "It's not from India. Where's that mandatory background music of Oye hoye hoye hoye hoye from the Indian Food Vlogger..??"

Recently, another video went viral showing a street food vendor dipping plastic packets into boiling oil while making pakode (fritters). The shocking video sparked outrage online, with many netizens expressing disgust and raising serious concerns about food safety.