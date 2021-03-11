IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Passenger coughs on Uber driver upon being asked to wear mask. Company bans her
The image shows the passenger coughing on the driver.(Twitter/@DionLimTV)
The image shows the passenger coughing on the driver.(Twitter/@DionLimTV)
trending

Passenger coughs on Uber driver upon being asked to wear mask. Company bans her

The Uber driver is identified as Subhakar Khadka.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 01:55 PM IST

A video of three women berating an Uber driver and one of them coughing on him, after he asked her to wear a mask, has gone viral. Journalist Dion Lim took to Twitter to share the video and details about the incident. The driver is identified as Subhakar Khadka.

“Uber driver Subhakar told me he picked up 3 women in the Bayview yesterday & after asking one to wear a mask was subject to slurs, taunting & one grabbing his phone. He’s taking a few days off. SFPD [San Francisco Police Department] is investigating,” she wrote while sharing the video.

In an update, she shared that Uber initially offered him $20 to clean his car. “Subhakar shared these images with me detailing how Uber offered him $20 to clean his car after one of the riders, according to SFPD sprayed what is believed to be pepper spray in his car,” she tweeted.

Lim also shared that after knowing about Khadka’s ordeal and the company’s offer, an early Uber investor started a GoFundMe page for him.

“An early Uber investor @cyantist has started a @gofundme for Subhakar. She was appalled to learn Uber initially offered $20 & ultimately $120 for his experience,” she tweeted.

Lim also shared that she called Khadka to check on him and also ask him how he kept his cool during the situation. In reply he said, “Because that is our culture. We respect & listen & that's all I could do.” She also mentioned that he thanked everyone who supported him and shared what he plans to do with the money collected through GoFundMe.

The video also prompted Uber and another ride sharing company Lyft to ban the customer, reports USA Today.

SFPD also shared updates about the incident in a Twitter thread. This is what they posted:

The woman in question also shared a video threatening to sue Uber, reports KPIX 5. In the video, she blames the driver and ends her clip by saying “That’s why I take Lyft.” In reply to which the ride-sharing service tweeted “Although this incident did not involve the Lyft platform, the unacceptable treatment of the driver in this video compelled us to permanently remove the rider from the Lyft community. Driving in a pandemic is not easy. Please wear a mask, respect one another, and be a good person.”

What are your thoughts on the entire incident?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter post uber cab driver
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
This undated photo released by Christie's shows a digital collage titled “Everydays: The First 5,000 Days," by an artist named Beeple.(AP)
This undated photo released by Christie's shows a digital collage titled “Everydays: The First 5,000 Days," by an artist named Beeple.(AP)
trending

Digital collage by an artist named Beeple auctions for nearly $70 million

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:03 PM IST
The artwork consists of 5,000 individual digital pictures stitched together that Beeple created - one each day - since May 2007.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Filipino artist Gilbert Angeles works on a painting using expired paint and shredded plastic wrappers.(REUTERS)
Filipino artist Gilbert Angeles works on a painting using expired paint and shredded plastic wrappers.(REUTERS)
trending

Artist in Philippines fights waste by creating artworks using recycled trash

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:54 PM IST
Gilbert Angeles decided the best way to show how discarded waste could be given a new life in a different medium was to incorporate materials ranging from shredded plastic to old paint and leftover construction wood in his paintings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, have breakfast in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, have breakfast in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
trending

Couple handcuff themselves together to ‘mend their on-off relationship’

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:12 PM IST
Online car salesman Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and beautician Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, began what they call their "experiment" on Valentine's Day and have since gained thousands of followers on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a man rescuing a cat.(Screengrab)
The image shows a man rescuing a cat.(Screengrab)
trending

These paw-some tales of cats being rescued will leave you smiling. Watch

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:36 PM IST
The video will fill your heart with a warm feeling.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a kid with his furry buddy.(Screengrab)
The image shows a kid with his furry buddy.(Screengrab)
trending

TGIF: Video of adorable babies spending time with pets is a delight to watch

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:32 PM IST
This is a video that may make your Friday even better.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a creation of the Twitter user.(Twitter/@SaeedDiCaprio)
The image shows a creation of the Twitter user.(Twitter/@SaeedDiCaprio)
trending

Man edits pics to make it look like he is inside a fridge, post sparks laughter

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:33 PM IST
The post prompted people to share hilarious reactions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image is a screengrab from the now-viral video.(Twitter/@JayByrdFilms)
The image is a screengrab from the now-viral video.(Twitter/@JayByrdFilms)
trending

Jaw-dropping drone video of Minneapolis bowling alley goes viral

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 12:13 PM IST
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn tweeted how he wants to hire the creators behind the viral video for the next film of the franchise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a pineapple pizza (representational image).(Pixabay)
The image shows a pineapple pizza (representational image).(Pixabay)
trending

Mumbai Police posts pineapple on pizza may work but this mask-related jodi won’t

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:10 AM IST
Mumbai Police shared the post on their official Instagram profile.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows an artist's rendition of the exoplanet called GJ 1132 b.
The image shows an artist's rendition of the exoplanet called GJ 1132 b.
trending

‘Lost one atmosphere, gained another’: Nasa’s post on exoplanet wows people

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:35 AM IST
The post about the planet outside our solar system was shared on the official Twitter account for the NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the woman holding the teddy bear.(Reddit)
The image shows the woman holding the teddy bear.(Reddit)
trending

Woman gets lost teddy bear from childhood as gift, her reaction is priceless

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:24 AM IST
  • “First the snuggle, then the realization. So cute!” wrote a Reddit user.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows forest official Sneha Dhal dancing in the rain.(Twitter@ykmohanta)
The image shows forest official Sneha Dhal dancing in the rain.(Twitter@ykmohanta)
trending

Woman forest official’s dance during rainfall in Odisha’s Similipal wins hearts

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 12:18 AM IST
  • Shared by Twitter user Dr. Yugal Kishore Mohanta, the video may leave you smiling.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Classical orchestra conductor-turned food delivery driver, Chiya Amos, checks his phone before making a food delivery, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Singapore March 9, 2021. (REUTERS)
Classical orchestra conductor-turned food delivery driver, Chiya Amos, checks his phone before making a food delivery, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Singapore March 9, 2021. (REUTERS)
trending

Ballet to bicycle: Singapore conductor rides out pandemic with delivery job

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:11 PM IST
Since January, he has been working 12-hour days pedalling around Singapore on a bicycle, braving its heat and humidity to deliver meals, drinks and snacks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A reproduction of the original Ken doll, launched in 1961 as a companion to Barbie, appears in Bergen County, N.J., on Monday, March 8, 2021. Mattel has put the doll on sale this week to commemorate its 60th anniversary. (AP)
A reproduction of the original Ken doll, launched in 1961 as a companion to Barbie, appears in Bergen County, N.J., on Monday, March 8, 2021. Mattel has put the doll on sale this week to commemorate its 60th anniversary. (AP)
trending

Barbie doll's beau Ken turns 60, makers recreate its first version

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 09:16 PM IST
Ken, who was named after the son of Mattel founders Elliot and Ruth Handler, first met Barbie on the set of a television commercial in 1961.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sausages, also known as "French hot dogs" are seen at a sausage stand in Copenhagen, Denmark January 18, 2021. Picture taken January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Tim Barsoe(REUTERS)
Sausages, also known as "French hot dogs" are seen at a sausage stand in Copenhagen, Denmark January 18, 2021. Picture taken January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Tim Barsoe(REUTERS)
trending

9-year-old burglary solved in Germany with a half-eaten sausage from France

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 08:43 PM IST
It wasn't clear what type of sausage — known in Germany as wurst — the burglar had nibbled, though police said it was a hard variety.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image is a screengrab of the clip shared by Mike Sington.(Twitter/@MikeSington)
The image is a screengrab of the clip shared by Mike Sington.(Twitter/@MikeSington)
trending

Shocking video shows set crashing on panelist during live show

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 07:18 PM IST
Carlos Orduz later shared a tweet in which he assured that he escaped the accident without any major injuries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP