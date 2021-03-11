Passenger coughs on Uber driver upon being asked to wear mask. Company bans her

A video of three women berating an Uber driver and one of them coughing on him, after he asked her to wear a mask, has gone viral. Journalist Dion Lim took to Twitter to share the video and details about the incident. The driver is identified as Subhakar Khadka.

“Uber driver Subhakar told me he picked up 3 women in the Bayview yesterday & after asking one to wear a mask was subject to slurs, taunting & one grabbing his phone. He’s taking a few days off. SFPD [San Francisco Police Department] is investigating,” she wrote while sharing the video.

⚠️ 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚: 𝗘𝗫𝗣𝗟𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗧 𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗚𝗨𝗔𝗚𝗘 ⚠️ Uber driver Subhakar told me he picked up 3 women in the Bayview yesterday & after asking one to wear a mask was subject to slurs, taunting & one grabbing his phone.



He’s taking a few days off.



SFPD is investigating. pic.twitter.com/o99pOooWsw — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) March 9, 2021

In an update, she shared that Uber initially offered him $20 to clean his car. “Subhakar shared these images with me detailing how Uber offered him $20 to clean his car after one of the riders, according to SFPD sprayed what is believed to be pepper spray in his car,” she tweeted.

UPDATE: Subhakar shared these images with me detailing how Uber offered him $20 to clean his car after one of the riders, according to SFPD sprayed what is believed to be pepper spray in his car.



Uber then offered him $40. In the end he was given $120 for his ordeal. pic.twitter.com/iEHaf9aYTD — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) March 9, 2021

Lim also shared that after knowing about Khadka’s ordeal and the company’s offer, an early Uber investor started a GoFundMe page for him.

“An early Uber investor @cyantist has started a @gofundme for Subhakar. She was appalled to learn Uber initially offered $20 & ultimately $120 for his experience,” she tweeted.

UPDATE: an early Uber investor @cyantist has started a @gofundme for Subhakar. She was appalled to learn Uber initially offered $20 & ultimately $120 for his experience. https://t.co/tdFTOLJPLT — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) March 9, 2021

Lim also shared that she called Khadka to check on him and also ask him how he kept his cool during the situation. In reply he said, “Because that is our culture. We respect & listen & that's all I could do.” She also mentioned that he thanked everyone who supported him and shared what he plans to do with the money collected through GoFundMe.

I called Subhakar to check in & ask how he kept his his cool during the ordeal.



"Because that is our culture. We respect & listen & that's all I could do"



He also thanks everyone for their support & says he'll send much of his @gofundme $ to his wife & 8-year old in Nepal. — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) March 10, 2021

The video also prompted Uber and another ride sharing company Lyft to ban the customer, reports USA Today.

SFPD also shared updates about the incident in a Twitter thread. This is what they posted:

(2/4) Due to this fact, the driver stopped and ended the ride a few minutes later at San Bruno and Silver Avenues. An altercation occurred and a second passenger reached over the driver’s seat (from the rear seat area) and stole the driver’s cellphone from his hands. — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) March 10, 2021

(4/4) The SFPD Robbery Unit is investigating the incident.



Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.



We will work to release pertinent updates as they become available. — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) March 10, 2021

The woman in question also shared a video threatening to sue Uber, reports KPIX 5. In the video, she blames the driver and ends her clip by saying “That’s why I take Lyft.” In reply to which the ride-sharing service tweeted “Although this incident did not involve the Lyft platform, the unacceptable treatment of the driver in this video compelled us to permanently remove the rider from the Lyft community. Driving in a pandemic is not easy. Please wear a mask, respect one another, and be a good person.”

Although this incident did not involve the Lyft platform, the unacceptable treatment of the driver in this video compelled us to permanently remove the rider from the Lyft community. Driving in a pandemic is not easy. Please wear a mask, respect one another, and be a good person. — Lyft (@lyft) March 9, 2021

