Passenger plays ‘rock, paper, and scissors’ with ground staff through plane window. Watch

Many of you may have played 'rock, paper, and scissors' as kids and some of you may still enjoy it as an adult. Whatever the case may be, here is a video that will not only remind you of the hand game but also leave you smiling. The video shows two people playing the game with one of them sitting inside a plane and another standing outside

USA's Transportation Security Administration or TSA, posted the video on their official Instagram page. As the caption, they added useful information about the items people are allowed to carry on airplanes.

“You’re in luck here. You can’t lose with this info! It’s all fun and games until you pack your scissors over 4 inches. That’s right, if your scissors are too big, they won’t make the cut. Generally, rocks are good to go in a carry-on depending on size or weight, but your paper always wins there. We want you to take trips, not chances! You can definitely do better than 2 out of 3 when packing for your next travel adventure,” they wrote. They also attributed the video credit to @bricheeseyy.

Take a look at the video that shows a passenger and a member of the ground staff at the airport engaged in a battle of ‘rock, paper, and scissors’.

The video has been posted on May 24. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated over 51.5 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also accumulated more than 4.7 million likes. The post has also prompted people to share various reactions.

“Always choose rock!” posted an Instagram user. “I love your marketing ppl lol,” shared another. “Airport flight people passed the vibe check,” commented a third. “This is dope nothing but love for TSA,” expressed a fourth. “I work on an airport, and I have seen this happen before too...,” wrote a fifth.