Passenger says ‘Railways have become a joke’, shares pic of crowded third AC coach of Chetak Express

A group of women had booked seats in the third AC coach of the Chetak Express for a comfortable journey from Delhi to Chittoor. However, a few hours into their journey, they were surprised to find the coach packed with ticketless passengers. One of the women clicked a picture of the coach and shared it on social media. She also expressed her disappointment with the current state of Indian Railways, saying that it has ‘become a joke’. She further added that despite having the confirmed ticket, she wasn’t able to sit properly throughout her journey. Crowded third AC coach of Chetak Express. (X/@nilishamantri_)

X user Nilisha Mantri shared the picture of the crowded train coach and wrote, “This is the condition of 3rd tier AC in Chetak Express 20473.”

She tagged the official handles of the Ministry of Railways and Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and wrote, “Railways have become a joke. Why are we even paying for AC if we have to suffer like the general class?”

Mantri also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her tweet and expressed, “No place to even sit properly even after paying.”

She also mentioned that it was difficult for her to even reach the toilet. “We could not leave our seats for four to five hours to even go to the toilet. There were women with children who did not get to sit. The people who boarded the train abruptly were also bossing people around,” she told Moneycontrol.

Take a look at the picture of the crowded AC coach here:

Mantri’s tweet gained a lot of attention and went viral with over 1.8 million views. Additionally, many people retweeted it and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Check out a few comments here:

“Ashwini Vaishnaw sir, when can we have a better train travel experience? You and the government are doing great work, but this needs to be fixed,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Even one of my friends went to Bihar two or three days ago for an exam, and he couldn’t enter the train because of the number of people entering the AC tier one gate. Even after buying a tier-one ticket, he came the next day!”

“There is a lot to improve, but it will take time. I used to take a train in 2008 from Allahabad (now Prayagraj) to Patna for Holi or Diwali. At times I could not even reach my reserved berth. Such was the condition during those days. Railways need to be privatised for better,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Pathetic! Lately, things have become bad to worse. I don’t understand why Railways is not focusing on this issue.”