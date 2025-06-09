Passenger slams 'rich family' for turning AC coach into ‘full-blown baraat’ on Patalkot Express: 'Zero class'

A user took to Reddit to share the ordeal of an AC coach on the Patalkot Express turning into an unexpected venue for a noisy celebration after a large family allegedly took over the space to host what looked like an impromptu wedding party, complete with mehendi, tambola, bhajans, and a full-blown food spread. According to the user, the family was visibly wealthy. (Representational Image/Pexel)

Sharing what he called the “worst travel experience” of his life, the user said he was travelling with his mother on a confirmed AC reservation. According to him, when they boarded the train, a family was already sitting on their seats. While the group initially vacated the seats without fuss, what unfolded next left him speechless.

“There were at least 25–30 people in this group, with 8–9 kids. Looked like they were off to attend a wedding — decked up, hyped up, and turned the coach into a full-on baraat,” he wrote.

According to the user, the family was visibly wealthy. “This was a rich Sindhi family, not just upper-middle class — legit rich. Travelling AC, gold chains flashing, branded everything,” he noted.

The first hour was bearable, but soon chaos ensued. “One girl started applying mehendi to everyone. The kids were running up and down, screaming like banshees,” OP wrote.

Things escalated further when the family unpacked boxes of food. “They took out cold drinks, thandai, mangoes, oranges, bananas, pineapple, dhokla, cake, theplas, chips, sev, ice cream — you name it. They were literally screaming things like: ‘Jijaji, thepla lo!’ ‘Oreo biscuits kidhar hai!’ ‘Mehendi wali baith ja zara!’” he recalled.

Post-lunch, the situation worsened. “They pulled out a speaker and started playing tambola. A full-fledged round, with someone calling numbers like it was a wedding sangeet,” OP wrote.

At this point, OP lodged a complaint on Rail Madad. Officials intervened after one station and asked the group to tone it down. “Then, just to spite us, they became louder. Started singing bhajans, playing cards, and mocking me for complaining. ‘Aur karo complaint!’” he added.

Frustrated, OP reflected: “Educated, well-dressed, rich — but absolutely zero class or civic sense. Padhe likhe gawar in the truest sense.”

The post has sparked a flurry of reactions online. One Reddit user commented, “Unfortunately, there are people who would still defend this behaviour... we do have a civic sense and discipline problem.”

Another user added, “Man I feel for you... But you are missing one crucial thing in this incident. This was one large family that didn’t have manners… the fact that they still were travelling through an AC coach rather than taking a flight shows that money doesn’t buy class.”

