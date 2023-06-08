'Pawgmented Reality': Cat rocks 'Apple Vision Pro'

Apple recently unveiled Apple Vision Pro, and it has already created waves around the world. Since its release, people have been discussing it and sharing their thoughts about this product. Apple Vision Pro seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world and allows users to stay connected to others. This product will be available in the US starting next year. However, it seems like a cat has already gotten its paws on this revolutionary technology. Cat rocks 'Apple Vision Pro'(Twitter/@buitengebieden)

In a video shared by the Twitter page @buitengebieden, you can see a white cat with a dark mark around its eyes. The dark mark resembles the new Apple Vision Pro. "The newest Apple feature is here," wrote the Twitter page @buitengebieden as they shared the video of the cat.

Watch the video below:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed close to four million times. Many have also liked and commented on the clip.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Pawgmented Reality." A second added, "That’s so funny!" A third posted, "Looks like the kitty is wearing goggles, lol." "Dude came updated," expressed a fourth.