Penguin becomes ‘eyes’ for his partially-sighted friend, helps her eat

In a story showcasing the beauty of friendship in the bird world, a penguin took it upon himself to assist his friend who suffers from an eye condition. The story of this duo was shared on social media, and it is likely to make you smile from ear to ear. The image shows two penguin friends named Penguin and Squid. (Instagram/@birdworld_surrey)

A UK-based zoo, Birdworld, shared this tale about these birds' bond of love on Instagram. “‘Penguin’ bonded with ‘Squid’ our three-year-old that suffers from cataracts, a debilitating condition that clouds the lens of the eye. Squid is often disoriented during busy feeding times and relies on Penguin’s unwavering calmness,” they wrote.

In the next few lines, the zoo added, “Penguin has become Squid’s beacon, guiding her around the enclosure and acting as her ‘eyes’. The hand-reared birds are now inseparable”.

Take a look at these beautiful images of the penguins:

“The two developed this friendship from a young age and she has learnt to follow him at feeding time,” Birdworld’s Polly Bramham told the BBC.

You may wonder why one of the penguins is named Penguin. According to the outlet, Penguin was sick after he was born and no one thought he would survive. Hence, he wasn't given any name.

However, he recovered but had to struggle to “fit in”. That is when he became friends with Squid and they have been helping each other since.

“They aren't yet mature but penguins do tend to pair for life. Whether they become a pair themselves, we will have to see but they are compatible as friends, Bramham told the BBC.