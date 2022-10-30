People can’t stop gushing over viral video of frogs cocooned inside dahlia flowers

While scrolling through your social media feed, you may have watched such videos that are absolutely adorable and left you saying aww. One such video is this clip that shows a few frogs nestled inside some dahlia flowers. Netizens cannot stop gushing over the cute video and there is a chance you will join them after watching the clip too.

The video is posted on the official Instagram page of Snohomish Lavender Farm. “Stop right now! So freaking adorable. The frogs have been favoriting this dahlia all season,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Take a look at the clip:

The video was shared last month. Since being posted, the clip has gone crazy viral online. Till now, the video has received more than 7.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Many have re-posted the clip across various other social media platforms too. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Love this! So cute!,” posted an Instagram user. “I am OBSESSED with this,” expressed another. “That is awesome!!,” commented a third. “Omg I saw this two days ago and watched it 5 times,” shared a fourth. “This is so freaking cute,” wrote a fifth. Many shared their reactions through heart emoticons.