People share tweets to show the incredible beauty of Delhi in spring

There is something incredible about the videos and the images that showcase the spectacular beauty of spring. Those are the shares that often leave people mesmerised. Case in point, these tweets that showcase how Delhi has transformed into colourful wonderland in this season.

Sophie Ross, a diplomat of The British High Commission in India, also posted a beautiful image of the city with the caption, “Spring has sprung in #Delhi!”. The image is taken against the backdrop of a lovely garden.

A few images were also shared on the official account of the Embassy of India to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union. “Spring has adorned the Capital! Mughal Garden in Delhi is a mesmerizing experience for the visitors!” they wrote while posting the pictures. They also gave the credit for the images to an individual named Deepank Ranka. Here’s what they shared:

Spring has adorned the Capital!

Mughal Garden in Delhi is a mesmerizing experience for the visitors! #DekhoApnaDesh@tourism_delhi



PC: Deepank Ranka pic.twitter.com/tmTWHvcDFo — India in Belgium (@IndEmbassyBru) March 10, 2022

Here is a Twitter user who posted a beautiful image. “Spring unlocks the flowers to paint the laughing soil- Bishop Reginald Heber. Spring: Isn't it a lovely reminder of how beautiful change can truly be!” they wrote while posting the picture.

Spring unlocks the flowers to paint the laughing soil- Bishop Reginald Heber

Spring, isn't it a a lovely reminder of how beautiful change can truly be! #delhi #vacation pic.twitter.com/5aoqX9leyZ — Vandana Mahajan (@oceanblue11oct) March 15, 2022

“Spring in Delhi. So beautiful,” wrote another individual and also shared a video. Their post is complete with two hashtags - #delhi and #spring.

“Spring in Delhi. Every round about in New Delhi is a riot of colours,” the same person also expressed in yet another Twitter and shared this video.

Spring in Delhi. Every round about in New Delhi is a riot of colours #delhi #spring #flowers pic.twitter.com/o3uky7mkqY — satya prakash (@dilliwala2502) March 12, 2022

“O Delhi for all your ills, you steal my heart one way or another,” with this caption, here is what an individual posted:

Take a look at some more posts that perfectly capture the beauty of Delhi in Spring:

Beautiful traffic in boring spring… a motion picture set in Delhi pic.twitter.com/MIupW1cyaz — mayank austen soofi (@thedelhiwalla) March 14, 2022

Spring is here, INA, Delhi pic.twitter.com/cOoPPjCFpc — Siva Shakthi A. (She/Her) (@sivashakthia) March 12, 2022

What are your thoughts on the images and the videos of spring season?

