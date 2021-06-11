People take part in viral watermelon mustard challenge, share videos
If you are a regular user of social media, there is a possibility that at least once you have seen a post about an unusual food combination. The Internet is, in fact, filled with all sorts of fusion dishes which either irk people or leave them with a craving to try those items. Every now and then, those dishes also spark a trend with various people trying them. Case in point, this trend showcasing a new way of eating watermelon – with mustard sauce.
Many are recording themselves trying this highly unusual combination. Just like this video shared on Instagram by video creator Young Yuh. The video showcases him giving a quick guide on how to create the combination and then trying it out.
Take a look at the video:
Here’s another video:
“Watermelon and Yellow Mustard Challenge!” wrote an individual and shared this video:
Take a look at some of the other videos where people are taking part in the watermelon mustard challenge:
Do you want to try this unusual combination of watermelon with mustard sauce?
