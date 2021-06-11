Home / Trending / People take part in viral watermelon mustard challenge, share videos
The viral watermelon mustard challenge has taken over social media.(Instagram/@yayayayummy_)
People take part in viral watermelon mustard challenge, share videos

People are sharing various videos while taking part in the viral watermelon mustard challenge.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 08:56 PM IST

If you are a regular user of social media, there is a possibility that at least once you have seen a post about an unusual food combination. The Internet is, in fact, filled with all sorts of fusion dishes which either irk people or leave them with a craving to try those items. Every now and then, those dishes also spark a trend with various people trying them. Case in point, this trend showcasing a new way of eating watermelon – with mustard sauce.

Many are recording themselves trying this highly unusual combination. Just like this video shared on Instagram by video creator Young Yuh. The video showcases him giving a quick guide on how to create the combination and then trying it out.

Take a look at the video:

Here’s another video:

“Watermelon and Yellow Mustard Challenge!” wrote an individual and shared this video:

Take a look at some of the other videos where people are taking part in the watermelon mustard challenge:

Do you want to try this unusual combination of watermelon with mustard sauce?

instagram trend viral trend

