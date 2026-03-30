‘People think I’m my son’s girlfriend’: Politician, 59, in row over altered pic
Dutch politician Patricia Reichman, 59, faces backlash for digitally enhancing her campaign photo
A Dutch politician has sparked a row by using a digitally enhanced picture during her election campaign. Patricia Reichman, 59, was elected to the Blijdorp-Bergpolder-Liskwartier district council last week. However, voters soon realised that she looked much younger and very different in a photograph published in a local newspaper as compared to her picture in the official municipal list of candidates.
The two pictures seem to bear little resemblance to each other, yet Reichman claims that both depict her.
Dutch politician on picture row
The Dutch politician admitted to digitally enhancing her photograph. According to a report in local news website AD, Reichman said that she looks much younger than her 59 years in reality, and her electoral roll picture was different because of medication she’s been taking.
“That photo in the local newspaper had too low a resolution, so I ran it through an online program to increase the pixels," she said. "It is simply my photo; that really is me.
“At the moment I look a bit different, but that is due to medication. That will be finished soon,” she claimed.
(Also read: Indian man working in the Netherlands shares what surprised him most: ‘Your savings grow much faster’)
The 59-year-old went on to say that she is often mistaken for her son’s girlfriend because of how young she looks.
“I understand your question; I look much younger in that one photo. But normally I look very young for my age too. When I’m out with my son, people think I’m his girlfriend. I hear very often that I look very young for my age,” she said.
The contrast between her two pictures has sparked amusement online.
“The funniest thing about boomers using AI is they think no one can notice and they're tricking everyone,” wrote one person on X.
“There's always a reasonable explanation for everything, she's a natural politician,” another quipped.
“Lol, that’s not even the same eye colour,” a user pointed out. “Sure, it's the "medication" that makes her like 59 in real life. Not the fact that she is 59,” another added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More