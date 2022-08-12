Pet dad Chris Evans gets a special gift for his dog with The Gray Man twist. See pics

Pet parents never miss an opportunity to get special gifts for their fur babies. Just like pet dad Chris Evans did and got an extraordinary gift for his dog Dodger. He got a similar shirt for his dog that he wore in the film The Gray Man.

“While filming #thegrayman the wardrobe department accidentally shrunk one of Lloyd’s shirts. I obviously kept it for one reason,” he wrote while posting the pictures. The images show the dog in a pooch-friendly version of a blue and white polo shirt that Chris Evans was seen wearing in the film. In the film, the actor plays the role of a villainous specialist named Lloyd. The Netflix drama also features Ryan Gosling and Dhanush.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated more than 1.9 million likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“I need to get this sweater for my cat,” commented an Instagram user. “‘Accidentally shrunk’ ...I think the wardrobe department knew what they were doing,” expressed another. “STOP THIS IS SO CUTE MY HEART CANNOT HANDLE THIS,” posted a third. “What a distinguished gentleman,” wrote a fourth.