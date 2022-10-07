Pet mom pranks cats with a kitty toy. Watch how they react

Are you a cat content enthusiast? Chances are, you may often end up scrolling through various social media feeds to find the best kitty-related content. You may have also come across the Instagram page called Don’t Stop Meowing that is dedicated to a few cat siblings. The pet parents who manage the page often share interesting videos showing different antics of the four-legged creatures. Just like their recent video that shows the reactions of the kitties to their pet mom’s prank.

The video is shared with a caption that reads “Wait for a surprise at the end”. The video shows the pet mom placing a cat doll in front of the kitties and recording their reactions. While some of them seem curious, others don’t seem too happy with the cat toy.

Take a look at the video that may leave you chuckling.

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered close to 5.9 lakh views and the numbers are increasing. The video has also gathered nearly 58,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Skye is cracking me up in the past few videos you’ve posted,” shared an Instagram user. “I like this. I rarely see Skye's friendly side,” posted another. “This is awesome! I need this for my cats,” commented a third. “This cracks me up!! Love it!,” wrote a fourth.