Pet parent designs stair lift for dog with arthritis. Watch the pooch using it in this viral video

Pet parents never shy away from doing things that help make the lives of their pet babies comfortable. Case in point, a video shared on Twitter that shows a dog using a stair lift created by its human. The wholesome video may leave you with a warm feeling in your heart.

Though the video is not recent, it has created a buzz after being re-posted on Twitter. “This dog owner made a bus lift for his dog who suffers from arthritis,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Take a look at the video that shows the dog using the lift:

This dog owner made a bus lift for his dog who suffers from arthritis.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/KtosixsusM — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 17, 2022

The video was shared a few days ago and since being posted the clip has gone viral. Till now, the video has gathered over four million views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to tweet various comments.

“Our dogs would be way too freaked out to use something like that. But what a cute idea and I’m glad that the dog has it!,” posted a Twitter user. “This is adorable,” shared another. “Now that is just tooooo cute,” expressed a third. “Awesome that person really loves that dog,” wrote a fourth. Many commented by sharing GIFs.