Pet raccoon with meth pipe in driver’s seat adds strange twist to Ohio drug arrest. Watch

What started as a police officer stopping a car for suspended driver's license and active warrant turned into a drug bust in Ohio after the cop found a pet raccoon sitting in the driver’s seat with a meth pipe in its hand. According to the Springfield Township Police Department, the incident took place on May 5. The image shows a pet raccoon named Chewy and its owner. (Facebook/Springfield Township Police Department)

“Strange Encounter on Patrol,” the department wrote. The department explained that one of their officers conducted a traffic stop after “identifying a vehicle whose registered owner had an active warrant and a suspended driver's license.”

Following this, the officer detained 55-year-old Victoria Vida without incident. However, things took a strange turn when the officer found a pet raccoon in the driver’s seat. The animal, named Chewy, was nestled on the seat with a meth pipe in its mouth. This led the police to search the vehicle further and discover “bulk amounts of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and three used glass meth pipes.”

The department shared bodycam footage of the arrest:

What happened to the raccoon?

The police explained in a Facebook post that the raccoon was unharmed. The department notified the proper authorities to determine if Vida had “proper paperwork and documentation to own the raccoon.”

How did social media react?

From expressing their surprise to sharing hilarious remarks, people posted varied comments. An individual shared, “My sources are saying that Chewy is actually the ring leader of this whole deal.”

Another joined, “I demand a drug test on Chewy. I need to know if he’s a tweaker too.” A third expressed, “Now that’s a story! Glad the little bandit tipped you guys off. He should be your mascot!”

Not everyone found the incident humorous. A few expressed their concerns for the animal, like this individual, who wrote, “Not even funny. That poor raccoon.”