Pharma employee runs pasta stall on weekends to follow her passion

Dhruvi Panchal, an employee at a healthcare company, has opened up her food stall to follow her passion for cooking. A video of Panchal was shared on social media where she is seen cooking delicious macaroni and cheese and other sorts of pasta dishes. After hearing her story, many people were inspired by her. Dhruvi Panchal working at her food stall. (Instagram/@Yogesh Jivrani)

In the video shared by Instagram user Yogesh Jivrani, you can see Panchal standing behind her roadside food stall. She has different utensils, a stove, chopped vegetables, and everything else that is required to cook pasta.

In the caption of the post, Jivrani informed that Panchal has studied B.Pharma and works at Zydus. However, she also wanted to pursue her passion of cooking, so she opened up a food stall. (Also Read: Meet BTech Pani Puri Wali, a 21-year-old entrepreneur who wants to make Indian street food healthy)

"With her job, she decided to start a small business of food at a place where the youth gathers. She included pasta and macaroni in her menu which is often liked by youth."

He further added, "After coming home from the job on Saturday she starts preparing for the business and reaches the Cept Khav Gali, Ahmedabad at 6:30 pm and serves amazing pasta and macaroni there. From what she says, this work fulfills her passion for cooking, and she gets satisfaction from serving amazing food to people."

This post was shared on September 18 and has been viewed more than 5,000 times. The share also has several likes and comments.

An individual wrote, "She is doing a good job. We all should try her food."

A few others have also mentioned that her food looks "yummy."

Several others have reacted to the video using heart and clapping emojis.

