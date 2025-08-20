Phirni, murukku and sarees: Japanese couple’s authentic Indian restaurant in Japan goes viral. Watch

A heartwarming video of a Japanese couple running an Indian restaurant in Fukuoka, Japan, has gone viral on social media. Shared by travel influencer, the video showcases a cultural love story that's left netizens teary-eyed and proud. The restaurant, Indian Spice Factory, is located in Kasuga, Fukuoka.(Instagram/ sonammidhax)

The restaurant, Indian Spice Factory, is located in Kasuga, Fukuoka, and is run by Nakayama-san and Sachiko-san, a Japanese duo who are deeply passionate about India.

What’s capturing everyone’s attention is that Sachiko wears a saree while serving food, and the restaurant is filled with Indian artefacts and musical instruments, creating a truly desi ambience thousands of miles away.

Watch the video here:

The influencer, Sonam, wrote, "The love they had for India and Indian culture was unmatched. The whole experience was so touching and my heart was filled with love. It was truly an honour to meet Sachiko-san and Nakayama-san!"

The couple serves authentic Indian cuisine, from Phirni, a classic Indian dessert, to a spread of Bengali and South Indian dishes. The food is served in clay utensils, and true to Indian traditions, meals are plated over banana leaves, just like in South India. The presence of murukku, a South Indian snack, kept in a glass jar further added to the authenticity that floored the influencer.

When asked why Bengali food was on the menu, Nakayama-san revealed, “I lived in Kolkata managing a Japanese restaurant. I've also worked in Delhi and Chennai.”

The video, filled with warmth, food, and cultural fusion, has left viewers emotional and impressed with the couple’s dedication to preserving and promoting Indian culture in Japan.

Reactions online

The video has sparked an emotional response online, with many touched by the Japanese couple’s deep respect for Indian traditions and their attention to cultural detail.

One user remarked, “When we as Indians are thriving with Japanese cuisine restaurants, it’s not surprising, but beautiful, to see a Japanese couple thriving with authentic Indian cuisine.”

Another commented, “Thank you for this… so overwhelming. Love from Bengal!” Echoing similar sentiments, a third viewer wrote, “This is so heartwarming to see! How well international folks have recognised Bengali food and its culture. I hope fellow Indians also learn to appreciate our own heritage like this.”

