Photographer captures touching proposal, takes Twitter’s help to track down couple

In today’s edition of sweet stories that may leave you with a huge smile on your face, here’s the tale of how a photographer used Twitter to find the couple she unexpectedly clicked in the middle of their proposal. Chances are, the story will make you happy.

Photographer Valerie Contreras, of El Paso, Texas captured the wonderful pictures of the couple named Ricky Johnson Jr. and Jazmine Winn.

After clicking the pictures she took to Twitter to share the images and urged tweeple to help her find the couple.

“HELP ME FIND THIS COUPLE! I was out at the Sutro Baths in SF [San Francisco] when we started suspecting a proposal about to happen so we prepped my camera just in case and it happened! I got these photos of it and didn’t want to ruin their moment and hoped I would later find them through here,” she wrote and also shared the incredible pictures.

Take a look at the post she shared on Twitter:

HELP ME FIND THIS COUPLE! I was out at the sutro baths in SF when we started suspecting a proposal about to happen so we prepped my camera just in case and it happened! I got these photos of it and didn’t want to ruin their moment and hoped I would later find them through here 🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/mRQJo4YcGF — ✨ (@valerlesnaps) June 22, 2021

While replying to her own tweet she later confirmed that netizens helped her track down the couple.

OMG YALL DID IT — ✨ (@valerlesnaps) June 22, 2021

She also shared another post on Instagram detailing the whole story – right from clicking the images to finding the couple.

People couldn’t stop sharing appreciative comments on the post. “These photos are amazing! So lovely!” wrote an Instagram user. “This just made me cry OMG such a beautiful couple!” shared another. “This is amazing,” expressed a third.

