Photographer waits 2 hours to capture heartwarming moment of bird feeding her babies: 'Maa to maa hoti hai'

As families around the globe celebrate Mother's Day 2025, expressing love and gratitude through thoughtful gestures and joyful gatherings, one particular video has been melting hearts on social media—a touching clip of a mother bird feeding her babies. A heartwarming video of a mother bird feeding her babies went viral.(Instagram/makclickz)

Patience rewarded with the perfect shot

The now-viral video was shared on Instagram by photographer Mayank Tiwari, who waited patiently for two hours to capture the beautiful moment. The clip begins with Tiwari crouched quietly, anticipating the mother bird’s return to her nest. Moments later, she arrives and gently feeds her tiny chicks, creating a scene that beautifully embodies the essence of motherhood.

Tiwari accompanied the video with a heartfelt caption: “Maa to maa hoti hai! Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing moms out there!”—a phrase that translates to “A mother is a mother, no matter the species.

Internet reacts

Since its upload, the video has drawn massive attention, garnering more than 2.2 million views and many heartwarming reactions.

Many praised Tiwari’s patience, calling it “the work of a true artist.” One user wrote, “Wow, photographer with lots of patience,” while another emotionally exclaimed, “Din bana diya bhai tune,” which loosely translates to “You’ve made my day, brother.”

Others commented on the emotional impact of the scene. “No words for this... just adorable,” one user said. Another wrote, “Even if I praised you with golden words, it would still fall short.”

One viewer shared, “This is the purest form of love—captured so beautifully. Hats off to you.” Another remarked, “The way she feeds them... it’s like watching love in motion. Got tears in my eyes.” A particularly moved user added, “Only a mother can give so selflessly—across all species. Thank you for showing us this.”

One user wrote, “Your patience gave us this gem—salute to your art and dedication,” while another said, “Every frame tells a story... and this one tells a story of love and life.”