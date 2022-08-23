Pic of first job listing posted by Jeff Bezos in 1994 for Amazon wows people

Jeff Bezos and his billion-dollar multinational company Amazon, need no introduction in the present world. However, back in 1994 he was a little-known entrepreneur with his own startup that he was trying to build. And now, a post related to that startup, which has come to be known as Amazon, has gone viral online. It shows the first job listing the business tycoon posted for the e-commerce company.

This is not the first time that people are talking about the job listing. Every now and then, people end up sharing the picture of the job posting which creates a buzz amid people. Just like this post shared by an anchor. “Jeff Bezos posted the first job ad for Amazon on this day in 1994,” he wrote and posted the image.

Shared on Usenet, a pre-internet message board, the job listing talks about finding someone who is “extremely talented.”

“Well-capitalized start-up seeks extremely talented C/C++/Unix developers to help pioneer commerce on the Internet. You must have experience designing and building large and complex (yet maintainable) systems, and you should be able to do so in about one-third the time that most competent people think possible. You should have a BS, MS, or PhD in Computer Science or the equivalent. Top-notch communication skills are essential. Familiarity with web servers and HTML would be helpful but is not necessary. Expect talented, motivated, intense, and interesting co-workers. Must be willing to relocate to the Seattle area (we will help cover moving costs). Your compensation will include meaningful equity ownership. Send resume and cover letter to Jeff Bezos,” reads a portion of the posting.

