Pic of 'headless' security guard baffles people

ByTrisha Sengupta
Sep 09, 2023 04:52 PM IST

An optical illusion picture shared on Reddit has left people surprised and amused at the same time. It shows a ‘headless’ security guard.

A picture of a security guard has left people scratching their heads. Why? It shows how the angle in which the image is taken has turned the otherwise unassuming photo into an interesting optical illusion.

The image of a security guard shows an interesting optical illusion. (Screengrab)
The image of a security guard shows an interesting optical illusion. (Screengrab)

“This sitting man,” reads the caption posted along with the picture on Reddit. The image shows the guard sitting on a chair in front of what appears to be a shop with its shutters closed. What makes the pic interesting is how it appears that the man doesn’t have a head.

Take a look at this baffling picture:

This sitting man
byu/hdeocampo inconfusing_perspective

The picture was posted three days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 13,000 upvotes and counting. Additionally, the post has received tons of comments from people.

What did Reddit users say about this optical illusion?

“I have seen a few people sleep like this at my work, blows my damn mind,” posted a Reddit user. “Where is his head,” asked another. “Straight back. Zoom in and you can see his face,” suggested a third. “I really can’t figure out this one,” shared a fourth. “I can’t figure it out,” joined a fifth. “He is leaning his head backwards, so you can’t see it from this angle,” wrote a sixth.

