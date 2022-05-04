Pilot gets emotional about his parents being on the flight. Watch to know why

The bond that every child shares with their parents is always unique and beautiful in its own way. What makes every set of parents proud, is to see their children excel in life and do exactly as they have promised. And that is exactly what happens in this video where a pilot gets to have both his parents on board.

There is a good chance that this video will make you smile from ear to ear, as well as make you quite emotional. It opens to show how a pilot is standing in the middle of an aircraft and making an announcement to all his passengers. It is interesting to note that the pilot becomes quite emotional in the middle of his speech, as he conveys to the people on the plane that he is extremely lucky to have his mother by his side during this flight.

The caption that this sweet video was shared on Instagram with, reads, “We wept all the way to Maui. @alaskaair - protect this pilot at all costs.” We won’t give away much, so take a look at this video for yourself to find out why this pilot got so emotional that both his parents could finally fly with him to Maui.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram just five days ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop appreciating this beautiful moment. It has also received more than 5,000 views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Now that's a man with a good heart.” “Best flight I have ever been on, thank you,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “This is awesome.”

What are your thoughts on this video?