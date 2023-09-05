Pilot lauds Dubai airport for finding her month-old lost watch

A pilot heaped praises on the lost and found department of Dubai airport for finding her watch that she lost a month ago. She also mentioned that she was 'super impressed' by the efforts of the airport staff. Pilot's watch that she took from the lost and found department at Dubai Airport. (Twitter/@Hana Mohsin Khan)

Hana Mohsin Khan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Last month while operating a Dubai back flight, I had gone to the duty-free. During the security check, I had taken my watch off and forgot to pick it up. I had thought it was forever lost when I was flying back and discovered that I no longer had it. I contacted my ground staff in Dubai, and long story short, after me writing them three emails, the Dubai lost and found, found it! I was on another flight to Dubai yesterday, and I went to their office in Dubai duty-free. Took me 5 minutes and I had my watch." (Also Read: Pilot carries 9-year-old's lost doll from Tokyo to USA)

She further added, "Super impressed with the lost & found department there. I’m in awe that I got my watch back with such little hassle! That’s how life is there. It was a good reminder! Growing up in the Middle East, it took us a long time to remember to lock our car doors, and house doors. Law and order is just brilliant!"

Take a look at the tweet shared by Hana Mohsin Khan here:

This post was shared on September 4. Since being posted, it has garnered more than one lakh views. It has also received close to 1,000 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post and appreciated Dubai airport.

Here's what people are saying about this tweet:

An individual wrote, "UAE/Dubai has indeed created an ecosystem wherein no one dares to collect anything even kept unattended for a long time even in public places. Super efficient!"

A second posted, "Great place and committed promise."

"I had a similar experience with a mobile phone lost in a Dubai cab and a laptop at the Mumbai airport. Both were retrieved with minimum fuss," expressed a third.

A fourth said, "When in Dubai, I had inadvertently left some valuables on a desk in a hotel room instead of keeping them in a safe. Another time I even forgot to lock the safe! The housekeeping staff would clean it up every day yet nothing ever went missing. I was astonished!"