PM Modi reacts to Singapore Deputy Chief Minister playing sitar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his 'best wishes' to Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong after he was seen trying to learn the Indian musical instrument- sitar. In addition to conveying his best regards, the Prime Minister expressed his hope for Wong's progress and success in his musical endeavours. Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore playing sitar.

Wong took to X to share a video of him learning the basic techniques of sitar. Then, he also tries his hand on the instrument and plays a melodious tune. In the caption of the post, he wrote, “Getting a quick intro to the beautiful tunes of the sitar. Karthigayan here has been learning for a while, and he has been very patient in guiding me through the basic techniques. Enjoyed the experience, and the chance to learn more about the rich classical Indian music heritage!” (Also Read: 'The Answer is Modi': Jaishankar on what has changed in India)

When PM Modi took notice of this clip, he reshared Wong's video and wrote, "May your passion for the Sitar continue to grow and inspire others. Best wishes on this melodious endeavour. India's musical history is a symphony of diversity, echoing through rhythms that have evolved over millennia. @LawrenceWongST."

PM Modi reshared this post on November 14. Since being shared, it has garnered more than one million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Many people praised Wong's efforts to learn sitar.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "May the strings of your Sitar weave a tapestry of timeless melodies, echoing the rich diversity of India's musical heritage. Your passion is an inspiration to all. Best wishes on this melodious journey."

A second shared, "Such a treat to Ears. Wonderful."

"You play quite well, I admire you," posted a third.

A fourth added, "The music is so wonderful."

A fifth said, "Great instrument but apparently, generally considered a challenging instrument to play due to complex technique, movable frets, strings, etc."

