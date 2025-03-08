PM Modi's heartfelt gesture leaves man in tears: Artist gets emotional as prime minister signs his artwork

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Gujarat on Friday was marked by a grand roadshow in Surat. The streets were lined with thousands of enthusiastic supporters eager to catch a glimpse of the leader. People waved BJP flags, chanted slogans, and showered flower petals as Modi's cavalcade moved through the city. PM Modi signed a man’s painting in Surat, leaving him emotional. (X/@BJP4India)

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel accompanied the Prime Minister during the event.

Emotional moment captured on camera

A touching moment from the event has gone viral, capturing a man's heartfelt reaction when Prime Minister Modi signed his painting. The artwork featured an image of Modi alongside his late mother, Heeraben Modi. Overcome with emotion, the man’s eyes welled up as the Prime Minister acknowledged his effort with a signature.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) official ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) handle shared the video, writing: “PM Modi is not just a leader but an emotion for many. Feel the heartfelt gesture of a man in this video as he receives a signature from the PM himself.”

Watch the clip here:

Viral video wins hearts

The emotional exchange took place during the launch of the Surat Food Security Saturation Campaign, where the Prime Minister distributed benefits under the National Food Security Act to over 2.3 lakh beneficiaries. The video, capturing this special moment, quickly gained traction online, garnering over 11,000 views.

Social media users took to the comments section to express their heartfelt reactions. One user wrote, “This is truly a beautiful moment.” Another said, “The man's emotion is so pure.” A third commented, “This is heartwarming.” Others chimed in with sentiments like, “So nice,” and “Such a kind gesture by PM Modi.”