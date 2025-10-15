Polish woman believed to be missing for 27 years had been locked in her bedroom by parents

In a shocking case from Poland, a woman who was believed to have been missing for nearly three decades has been found alive, locked inside her own bedroom by her parents. Doctors confirmed that the woman was just “days away from death”.(Unsplash/Representational image)

The woman, identified only as Mirella, vanished from public life in 1998 at the age of 15, according to a report by The Sun. For 27 years, neighbours believed her parents’ claim that she had gone missing.

But the truth came to light earlier this year when police responded to reports of a disturbance at the family’s apartment in July. When cops entered the flat, they discovered Mirella, now 42, in a small dark room, emaciated, frail, and barely clinging to life. She was rushed to the hospital, and doctors confirmed that she was just “days away from death” from infection.

Although Mirella’s discovery took place in July, the case has only now come to light after her neighbours launched a fundraiser to help her recover. In a social media post, one of the organisers said, “Doctors determined that she was only days away from death due to infection. She has been in the hospital for two months now due to her critical condition.”

“People who knew Mirella thought she left her ‘family’ home almost 30 years ago. Unfortunately, the truth turned out to be different. Much remains unknown, and several facts cannot be revealed at this stage. One thing is certain: the truth must come to light as to why this young, healthy 15-year-old stopped leaving her home and disappeared without a trace. It is unimaginable to spend so much time in one room,” they added.

(Also Read: Polish woman drops truth bombs about life in India after 2 years: ‘No sugarcoating, just real talk.’)

Mirella's life in confinement

The person also detailed the years of isolation Mirella endured. “She herself says that she has never even seen her city develop, that it is behind in everything, that she has missed out on so many things, she has never been to a doctor, never obtained an ID card, never gone for a simple walk or even to the balcony. She’s never been to a dentist or a hairdresser.”

“Her hair and teeth are in critical condition, even threatening her health, so visits to a private clinic are now necessary,” they said.

Authorities have now opened a criminal investigation into the case. It remains unclear what legal consequences Mirella’s parents will face.