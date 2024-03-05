Poster declares MK Stalin as ‘Bride of Tamil Nadu’, netizens ask 'who's the groom?'

A poster of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Tamil Nadu has gone viral on social media and has left people with questions. The poster shows a picture of MK Stalin with the words ‘Bride of Tamil Nadu’ written on it. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin poster with the words ‘Bride of Tamil Nadu’. (X/@BefittingFacts)

As per Times Now, the poster was planned to be printed with the words ‘Pride of Tamil Nadu’. However, due to a spelling error, the outcome turned out to be quite hilarious. It is not known who put up the poster or where it has been placed.

“Bride of Tamil Nadu,” reads the caption written alongside the picture shared on X. The picture shows a poster with a picture of MK Stalin with a garland around his neck.

The video was shared on March 4 on X. It has since collected over 1.2 lakh views. Additionally, many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

“Bun intended,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Someone is getting fired today.”

“Groom kaun hai [Who is the groom]?” shared a third.

A fourth simply wrote, “What?”

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wished Chief Minister Stalin a happy birthday on March 1 but in Mandarin, claiming that this is his favourite language. BJP Tamil Nadu shared a picture of the birthday wish on X with the caption, “On behalf of @BJP4Tamilnadu, here’s wishing our Honourable CM Thiru @mkstalin avargal a happy birthday in his favourite language! May he live a long & healthy life!”

They replied to their post and wrote, “For those who would like to wish our CM in Mandarin, please use this: 穆图维尔 卡鲁纳尼蒂 斯大林生日快乐 我们祝您健康长寿 (Happy birthday Stalin! Wish you a long and healthy life!).”