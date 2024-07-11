President Droupadi Murmu plays badminton with Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal in Rashtrapati Bhavan: Video

President Droupadi Murmu took on ace shuttler Saina Nehwal in a badminton game at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. The match took place on July 10 at the Badminton Court inside the Bhavan. President of India, Droupadi Murmu, playing a game of badminton with Saina Nehwal. (X/@NSaina)

“President Droupadi Murmu’s natural love for sports and games was seen when she played badminton with the much-celebrated player Ms. Saina Nehwal at the Badminton Court in Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President’s inspiring step is in keeping with India’s emergence as a badminton-power house, with women players making a great impact on the world stage,” reads the caption to pictures shared on the official X handle of President of India.

It further reads, “As part of the ‘Her Story – My Story’ lecture series featuring women Padma Awardees, Ms Saina Nehwal, an iconic Indian sportsperson honoured with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, will deliver a talk and interact with the audience at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre tomorrow.”

Take a look at the pictures below:

Saina Nehwal, too, shared a picture with the president and wrote, “What a memorable day of my life. Thank you so much, President Ma’am, for playing badminton with me.”

Check out how people reacted to these posts:

“Inspiring,” said an individual.

Another added, “Madam President is playing with Saina Nehwal.”

“Enjoyed seeing you playing badminton. Versatile personality,” comments a third.

A fourth posted, “Really proud of our President. Greatness is always matched with simplicity and humility.”

“Memorable indeed!” commented a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Two legends in one frame.”

“Two legendary women, queens,” expressed a seventh.