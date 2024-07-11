President Droupadi Murmu plays badminton with Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal in Rashtrapati Bhavan: Video
President Droupadi Murmu’s “natural love for sports and games” was evident when she played badminton with Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
President Droupadi Murmu took on ace shuttler Saina Nehwal in a badminton game at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. The match took place on July 10 at the Badminton Court inside the Bhavan.
“President Droupadi Murmu’s natural love for sports and games was seen when she played badminton with the much-celebrated player Ms. Saina Nehwal at the Badminton Court in Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President’s inspiring step is in keeping with India’s emergence as a badminton-power house, with women players making a great impact on the world stage,” reads the caption to pictures shared on the official X handle of President of India.
It further reads, “As part of the ‘Her Story – My Story’ lecture series featuring women Padma Awardees, Ms Saina Nehwal, an iconic Indian sportsperson honoured with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, will deliver a talk and interact with the audience at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre tomorrow.”
Take a look at the pictures below:
Saina Nehwal, too, shared a picture with the president and wrote, “What a memorable day of my life. Thank you so much, President Ma’am, for playing badminton with me.”
Check out how people reacted to these posts:
“Inspiring,” said an individual.
Another added, “Madam President is playing with Saina Nehwal.”
“Enjoyed seeing you playing badminton. Versatile personality,” comments a third.
A fourth posted, “Really proud of our President. Greatness is always matched with simplicity and humility.”
“Memorable indeed!” commented a fifth.
A sixth joined, “Two legends in one frame.”
“Two legendary women, queens,” expressed a seventh.
