‘When I won medals…’: Saina Nehwal slams Congress MLA's misogynistic remarks

ByHT News Desk
Mar 30, 2024 04:11 PM IST

Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa insulted BJP candidate from Davanagere Gayathri Siddeshwar and said, "They (women) know only to cook in the kitchen".

Badminton player and Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal hit out at Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa for belittling women and asking them to be restricted to the kitchen. Recently, Shivashankarappa, the 92-year-old sitting MLA from Davangere South, insulted BJP candidate from Davanagere Gayathri Siddeshwar and said, "They (women) know only to cook in the kitchen".

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Nehwal criticised the Karnataka politician for his sexist remarks against Gayathri and pointed out that such statements were in sharp contrast to the Congress party's slogan of "Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon". (I am a woman, I can fight)

“Woman should be restricted to the kitchen"- This is what a top Karnataka leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa ji has said. This sexist jibe at @bjp4india candidate from Davanagere Gayathri Siddeshwara ji is least expected from a party that says Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon," wrote Nehwal.

The star shuttler highlighted how she excelled in Badmintion and won medals for the country. Nehwal questioned the Congress party what it would have preferred for her.

"When I won medals for Bharat on the play field what would congress party have preferred I should have done? Why say like that when all the girls and women dream of achieving big in any field they like ….," she added.

Nehwal further pointed out that it was the time to strengthen women and hail women empowerment but instead people like Shivashankarappa are being misogynistic.

"On one hand we are doing Nari Shakti ko Vandan. The Women’s Reservation Bill has been passed under leadership of our PM Modi sir and on the other hand Nari Shakti ka apman & misogynistic people.. Really upsetting," she added.

    HT News Desk

