Propose Day 2021: These memes by tweeple may tickle your funny bone
The Valentine’s week has kickstarted with rose day. On the second day of this love-filled week people celebrate propose day. On this special occasion many express their love for their beloved through a proposal. Netizens have flooded Twitter with several lovely wishes and posts on this day that prompted the hashtag #ProposeDay to trend on Twitter.
However, some netizens have taken a more hilarious route by dishing out rib-tickling memes. Whether you are in a committed relationship or single, these memes will definitely leave you giggling.
Here are some of the best ones on Twitter
The good old school days
When dreams meet reality
Munna Bhai asking the real question
The expression though
Another hilarious one
Check out these memes too
What do you think of these? Did you relate to any?
