Home / Trending / Propose Day 2023: 6 romantic movie dialogues to help express your love

Propose Day 2023: 6 romantic movie dialogues to help express your love

trending
Published on Feb 07, 2023 08:35 PM IST

Planning to propose to your partner? Take inspiration from these romantic movie dialogues this Propose Day.

Propose Day (February 8): The perfect day to tell them what you feel and plan a future with them. (Pixabay)
Propose Day (February 8): The perfect day to tell them what you feel and plan a future with them. (Pixabay)
ByVrinda Jain

Are you in love with someone? This is the time to tell them about your feelings! Tomorrow marks the second day of Valentine's week, which is Propose Day. By making a special romantic proposal to their lover on this day, people move their relationship further and make their love official. So, if you are looking for inspiration and romantic things to say to your partner, here we bring you some movie dialogues to say to your loved one.

Dialogue from the film When Harry Met Sally(Instagram/@christine._.tin)
Dialogue from the film When Harry Met Sally(Instagram/@christine._.tin)
Dialogue from the film The Notebook.(Instagram/@moviequotess)
Dialogue from the film The Notebook.(Instagram/@moviequotess)
Dialogue from the film Juno.(Instagram/@maxfilmincelemesi)
Dialogue from the film Juno.(Instagram/@maxfilmincelemesi)
Dialogue from the film Pride and Prejudice.(Instagram/@prideandprejudice.2005)
Dialogue from the film Pride and Prejudice.(Instagram/@prideandprejudice.2005)
Dialogue from the film P.S I Love You
Dialogue from the film P.S I Love You
Dialogue from the film A walk to remember.(Instagram/@_awalktoremember_)
Dialogue from the film A walk to remember.(Instagram/@_awalktoremember_)

Valentine's week started with celebrating Rose Day today. It is followed by Propose Day on February 8, Chocolate Day, on February 9, Teddy Day on February 10, Promise Day on February 11, Hug Day on February 12, and Kiss Day on February 13. Finally, Valentine's day will fall on February 14.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
valentine's week valentines day
valentine's week valentines day
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out