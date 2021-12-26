Proud papa Varun Gandhi posts about daughter baking cookies for first time ever

BJP MP Varun Gandhi was every bit the doting and proud father when he shared an adorable picture of his daughter Anasuyaa. In a tweet, which is shared a few hours ago, he shared about his daughter baking cookies for the first time ever.

“My daughter Anasuyaa after baking her first ever batch of cookies…,” he wrote while posting the picture. The image shows the kid standing in front of a bookshelf wearing an apron. She is seen holding a tray filled with cookies too.

Take a look at the post:

My daughter Anasuyaa after baking her first ever batch of cookies… pic.twitter.com/pnCkztXyGH — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) December 26, 2021

The post has been shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated nearly 18,000 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Beautiful. God bless her, Varun!” wrote a Twitter user. “My compliments to the chef,” posted another. “What a cutie,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the share by Varun Gandhi?