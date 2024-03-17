Psychology students study Orry's body language, their presentation is now viral. See pics

A group of psychology students from the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies conducted a study on the body language of Orhan Awatramani, famously known as Orry. Their research presentation was shared on Instagram by the handle @orryunseen, a fan page dedicated to the social media personality. The study has become a hit among netizens and has impressed many. Snapshot of the presentation created by the students. (Instagram/@orryunseen,)

"@nmims.navimumbai psychology students made a presentation on Orry to teach celebrity body language!" wrote the Instagram handle @orryunseen in the caption of the post. (Also Read: Orry reveals getting paid ₹15-30 lakh to attend weddings: 'These appearances are currently my primary source of income')

The first slide of the presentation gives a basic background of Orry. The presentation then delves deeper into an analysis of Orry's body movement, hand gestures, eye contact, facial emotions, touch, distance, and tone. At the end of the post, you can even see one of the students explaining the study to her class.

Watch the video of the student's class presentation here:

This post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than 1,000 likes and the numbers are still increasing. The post also has also received numerous comments. (Also Read: Ranveer Singh mocks Orry in funny new video: 'I still don't know what he does but if he touches you...')

How did Instagram users react to it?

An individual wrote, "Living the dream? More like living the meme."

A second shared, "Okay, no, but why is this so cool."

"We finally know what Orry does," commented a third.

A few others reacted to the post by using heart emoticons.

Earlier, a video of Orry dancing with Radhika Merchant went viral on social media. He posted the video on Instagram with the caption, "Rhythm and Radhika Merchant."

In the video, Radhika Merchant is seen wearing a golden gown and her hair pulled back in a ponytail. On the other hand, Orry has his hair tied in a stylish bun and is wearing a colourful coat suit. As they perform Garba, several other people can be seen dancing with dandiya sticks on a stage behind them.