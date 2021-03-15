Pune auto driver’s flawless Lavani has netizens hooked. Seen it yet?
A video of a man dancing gracefully at an auto stand in Pune has garnered much love from netizens. The video, shared on Twitter by Deputy Director of Maharashtra Information Centre, Dayanand Kamble shows the man dancing to the popular song Mala Jau Dyana Ghari. After watching the clip, you may find yourself playing it on loop.
The video starts with the man, identified as Babaji Kamble, an auto driver from Baramati, Pune dancing. As the clip goes on, Babaji continues his graceful dance to the rhythm of the popular song. His steps and pure enjoyment while dancing will leave you delighted.
Take a look at the share:
Shared on March 14, the clip has amassed over 1.1 lakh views and tons of reactions from netizens. Netizens were thrilled to see Babaji’s moves and showered their appreciation in the comments section. While many lauded his carefree dance, others insisted the original poster to share more such videos.
What do you think of this clip?
