Pune Police took to Twitter to share the image.(Twitter/@PuneCityPolice)
Pune Police’s post on ‘acts of kindness’ captures the true essence of humanity

By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON APR 23, 2021 08:38 PM IST

“We can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone,” these words by former US President Ronald Reagan perfectly capture the essence of a post which is now winning people’s hearts on Twitter. There is a possibility that the post will win you over too.

Pune Police took to Twitter to share the post. It consists of a picture along with a heartwarming caption. “Acts of Kindness. Seen and unseen moments of care in Pune city. We are all trying to take care of each other,” the caption reads.

Take a look at the post:

Since being posted a few hours ago, the share has gathered nearly 400 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“We will win together. Salute to your services,” wrote a Twitter user. “Salute,” shared another.

Here’s how some others reacted:

What do you think of Pune Police’s post?

