Puppy watching TV tries to help a dog get rid of a squirrel. Watch cute video

Videos of dogs engrossed in watching TV and reacting to things that are happening on the screen are always so adorable to watch. Little puppies that bark and try to act like the characters of a film look so cute. Like this video of a puppy that is watching an animated show on TV. It’s reaction to a particular scene is really heartwarming as it tries to help a character in its own little way.

The video was posted on March 5 and it has got 1.37 lakh views so far. “Coconut loves to help Dug and the pups chase off the squirrel,” says the caption of the video. Dug is the name of a dog in the show. In the video, the little puppy named Coconut is also seen barking along with the dog and the puppies to try and help them chase off a squirrel.

“This is the cutest thing ever,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the adorable video below:

“So engrossingly and happily watching their moves,” commented an Instagram user along with laughing emojis. “The tail wagging after the squirrel went away my heart can’t take it,” posted another. A third said, “I wish my dog liked TV. He really doesn’t show an interest.”

The video was originally posted by the dog account on January 21. Coconut is a Golden Retriever dog that lives in New England, USA. It has over 1,600 followers on Instagram.

What are your thoughts about this cute dog watching TV?