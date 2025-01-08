'Pure degeneracy, filth': Outrage after X user asks ChatGPT to assign castes to Harry Potter characters

An X user is facing heat on social media after they used ChatGPT to determine the caste of fictional characters from the Harry Potter book series and shared the results. The user shared a screenshot from the chatbot, adding that he asked Chat-GPT the caste of characters from the Harry Potter series.(X/@dhammainvicta)

The user shared a screenshot from the chatbot and posted it on X, saying "I asked Chat-GPT what caste the characters from the Harry Potter series were." The image showed a list of popular characters from the series including Harry Potter, Hermoine Granger, Ron Weasley, Severus Snap, Rubeus Hagrid and Voldemort among others. The characters' chatbot assigned caste was listed against their name.

Post triggers outrage

The user also shared the prompt they used to get the list, adding that the discriminatory list was based on "personality traits" with "no explanation needed".

The post triggered outrage on social media after users were shocked to see the backward and discriminatory system being used to refer to beloved characters. Users did not hold back in their criticism and called out the post for setting a wrong precedence by reinforcing primitive and potentially harmful stereotypes.

The post also set off a chain reaction with many others using the same prompt to determine the castes of characters on other American movies and TV shows including Big Bang Theory, How I Met Your Mother, Game of Thrones and Brooklyn 99.

Social media angry

After one user pointed out that the prompt was a waste of chatbot tokens, the original poster said it was "Worth it". This further angered users who asked, "Worth in terms of what? Spreading & promotion of casteism in society?"

"The Indian urge to insert casteism to each and every thing," said second user, while a third said, "Y’all don’t deserve technology."

Many others pointed out the user utilised 21st century tech to propagate a "stone age" mindset. "The entire thread is nothing but pure degeneracy and filth. Indians using modern tools to evolve backwards, always innovative," said another user.

Some even wondered how ChatGPT founder Sam Altman would feel if he knew his AI tool was being used for this. "The inbuilt caste system of harry potter wasn't enough you had to go and ask chatgpt to make it worse," said one of them.

"China : building AI agents, native AI models India : Determining caste of fictional characters using ChatGPT," said another.

