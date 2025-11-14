Queer artist Param Singh says he was physically attacked in Delhi's Connaught Place: 'When will this end?'

Content creator and queer artist Param Sahib Singh has alleged that he was physically attacked in Delhi’s Connaught Place on Sunday evening while shooting a fashion video with his team. In a video shared on Instagram, the creator, known for his colourful DIY fashion accessory content, said the assault was the second such incident in the past six months. Param Sahib Singh alleged that he was physically attacked in Delhi’s Connaught Place. (Instagram/@parambanana)

In a caption accompanying the post, Param wrote, “This is my story. Physically being attacked in an open space for being queer and the extent of violence, in the capital where living has become a nightmare… When will this end?”

In the clip, Param recalled the incident, saying that he was filming a winter haul video across various parts of CP when three men began following him. According to him, the attackers were Sikh men who recognised him from social media and were part of the “hate community” targeting him online.

“They found a chance to attack me from the back. They covered my face with a black cloth, dragged me to the floor and started hitting my face, nose and body,” he said in the video, adding that the men repeatedly hurled homophobic slurs at him and accused him of being a “disgrace” to Sikhism.

Param alleged the assault lasted 10-15 minutes, after which he regained consciousness and called a team member for help. He said that while many advised him not to speak publicly about the attack, he decided to share it to highlight the “reality of living as an independent queer person in the national capital”.

The creator also said this incident follows a previous attack earlier this year, when his office was vandalised. “There is so much love and support… but still these moments leave me vulnerable and knocked down. The will to do this again and again keeps lowering,” he said, showing visible swelling and bruises on his face.

HT.com has reached out to Param Sahib Singh. This report will be updated when she responds.

Social media reactions

Param’s video has triggered a wave of concern and solidarity online, with several users condemning the violence and calling for stronger protection for queer individuals in public spaces.

“It truly breaks my heart to see what happened. No one deserves hate for simply being themselves. You’ve always inspired so many of us with your strength and authenticity. Sending you love, prayers, and healing energy.....the stage will shine again with your light. We love you,” one user wrote.

“We are so sorry, Param. You bring so much light and positivity to this world. Whilst this is completely devastating, you are so brave. Just know you are always worthy of love, safety and acceptance. Wishing you healing, health & love,” commented another.

“I wish there was more protection we could offer than words of consolation! This is terrifying, to say the least,” a third user wrote.

“How unbelievable — who gave them the right to treat you, or anyone, like this? As a Sikh, I’m honestly shocked to hear something so insensitive. I’m really sorry you’re having to go through this,” said another.