Queer Indian-origin woman in Canada shares powerful moment parents accepted her wife

In a deeply moving moment that’s resonating across social media, Indian-origin queer woman Subiksha Subramani shared a heartwarming anecdote of parental acceptance of her same-sex marriage. The video resonated deeply online, prompting an outpouring of heartfelt comments.(Instagram/@queerlysubiksha)

Subramani, who is married to her partner Tina, took to Instagram to recount a recent incident during their Grah Pravesh Pooja, a traditional housewarming ceremony, held at their home in Canada. A Vadyar (priest) had flown in from India to perform the rituals. Subramani’s parents were also present.

During the pooja, the priest turned to Subramani and asked a customary question: “Are you married? Where is your husband?”

Without a moment’s pause, her parents proudly replied, “Our daughter is married to Tina.”

Subramani shared how profoundly this moment affected her. “It was such a proud moment for me,” she said. “My parents didn’t even hesitate once. They said Tina is their daughter-in-law.”

She posted a video of the moment on Instagram, captioned, “Was a sweet moment! If you are queer, how do you respond to this question when the vadyar asks you?”

Take a look at the video:

The clip struck a chord with many on the internet, sparking a flood of emotional responses in the comments.

One user wrote, “Such a beautiful moment. These really, really simple things that a heterosexual couple wouldn’t even think about—matter for us.”

Another added, “This is so beautiful and now I’m crying because we all deserve this kind of peace and acceptance.”

One user noted, “Very beautiful!! I’ve also experienced this from a poojari when I did a pooja at my house with my ex.. bless you both!!”

“So beautiful,” wrote many.

