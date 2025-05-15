Jail Premier League: Mathura prison organises cricket event on the lines of IPL. Watch

Mathura Jail started a unique initiative by organising a cricket tournament for the inmates. Named Jail Premier League, several inmates took part in the event, which the jail superintendent said gave prisoners moments of freedom in their "walled" lives. Inmates in Mathura Jail taking part in the Jail Premier League. (X/@ANI)

“To enhance the talent of the prisoners, improve their physical health and relieve them from mental stress, Jail Premier League was organised on the lines of IPL among the prisoners in Mathura Jail,” ANI wrote while sharing a video of the inmates playing cricket.

The video shows a ground in the jail compound decorated with balloons where the inmates play cricket. As the video continues, the guests attending the event distribute prizes to the winning team. A few inmates then share how they feel about being a part of the event.

Kaushal, a prisoner at Mathura Jail, was named the Player of the Match. Another prisoner, Pankaj, won the purple cap, and inmate Bhura received the orange cap.

The video concluded with a dance from one of the inmates at the jail.

Take a look at the video:

Why the initiative?

"The purpose of this is that in today's walled life, some moments will give a feeling of freedom. This is not just a final match, it is a victory of hope, a race of confidence. The ground is the same, but the players have changed - today every run, every catch, every win... is an attempt to prove oneself again,” said Jail Superintendent Anshuman Garg.

When was the initiative started?

"The Jail Premier League competition was started among the prisoners in April 2025. A total of 8 teams from various barracks of the prison have been formed in the said league,” Garg said.

How was the event conducted?

Garg explained, “There were 4 teams in Group A and 4 teams in Group B. A total of 12 league matches and 2 semi-final matches were played between them. The final match was played today evening between the winning teams of the semi-finals, Knight Riders vs Capitals. It was inaugurated with a toss, in which the team of Knight Riders emerged victorious".

(With inputs from ANI)