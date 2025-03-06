Railways staff dumps trash on tracks from speeding train. Sacked, fined after viral video

A shocking video capturing a railway employee tossing garbage onto the tracks from a moving train has sparked outrage online. The footage was reportedly taken aboard the Subedarganj-Lokmanya Tilak Special Fare SF Special, a broad gauge train operating between Subedarganj (SFG) and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai, running on Thursdays. Railway Seva stated that the man in question has been dismissed from his duties.(Instagram/@thehighclassin)

In the video making rounds on social media, a voice in the background can be heard questioning the employee about his actions, but he continues to litter despite the warning. The video, shared on Instagram with the caption, “A senior IRCTC official throws garbage right from a moving train despite warnings. Scary to even imagine,” has since gone viral.

As the video gained traction online, Railway Seva responded on X, stating that the man in question has been dismissed from his duties.

The post read, "Thanks for the information, as soon we received the complaint, the railways has taken action. The OBHS staff named Kanchan Lal working in spl train 04115 has been removed from job. Also heavy penalty imposed on OBHS contractor . Indian Railways is working 24/7 for the service of the Nation .”

Social media users flooded the comments section with criticism, condemning the blatant disregard for cleanliness and environmental responsibility. One user commented, “Civic sense is the first thing that should be taught in all schools, irrespective of background.”

Another added, “After politicians, it's the employees who have ruined the country... The government job system itself needs to be abolished.”

Many flooded the comments section, praising IRCTC for its swift action.

A user wrote, “This is the fastest action I have ever seen.”