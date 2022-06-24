Rakul Preet Singh’s dance to Pasoori wows people, video goes viral

Coke Studio’s Pasoori by Pakistani artists Ali Sethi and Shae Gill has taken the Internet by storm. If you are a regular user of various social media platforms, then there is a high possibility that you have seen at least one post related to this song. From sharing their own renditions to grooving to the hit number, there are various videos that people are posting online. Actor Rakul Preet Singh has joined in on the fun too and posted a video of herself dancing to the song on Instagram. The video has quickly gone viral and left people stunned.

“Feels for my current fav song,” she wrote while sharing the video. She also tagged choreographer Dimple Kotecha and posted, “Thankyouuuu @dimplekotecha for being the best. ”

The video opens to show the actor dressed in all black. She showcases some amazing moves while dancing to the song. There is a chance that her dance will make you want to groove too.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared just six hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated over 3.1 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various appreciative comments.

Actor Jackky Bhagnani reacted to the video and wrote, “Can you teach me also.” Kotecha also shared a reply and posted, “Thank youuu for being youuu.” Many showcased their reactions through fire or heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video?