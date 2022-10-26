Ram Kapoor's dog is sleeping inside his closet, the reason will make you go aww

Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor often share videos of their pet dog Chopper on their Instagram handles, and their dog's antics never fail to win our hearts. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame actor recently took to Instagram to share a video of his cute dog taking a nap inside his closet, and the reason will surely melt your heart into puddles.

"Awwwweeeee my baby boy is missing me so much he has decided to sleep inside my closet," wrote Ram Kapoor while sharing the video on Instagram. The video shows the adorable dog Chopper sleeping inside Ram Kapoor's closet as he was 'missing' him. The video informs the viewers that the actor is not at home and is travelling. We won't give away anything further but highly recommend you watch the video to cure mid-week blues.

Watch the video shared by Ram Kapoor that features his pet pooch Chopper below:

The video was shared on Instagram a day ago and has since amassed more than 5,000 likes and several comments.

"Sweetest chopper," wrote Gautami Kapoor in comments. "Adorable.... Dogs are an amazing creation of God. Bless him," commented another. "Pure love," posted a third with heart emoticons. "This melts our hearts.. pure love," expressed a fourth.

Earlier, Gautami Kapoor shared a video of Chopper where he can be seen growling and barking after he got bamboozled by his own reflection in the mirror.

